Over thousand migrants detained in two weeks by Pakistan Police: Afghan Embassy

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 4 : Pakistan police has detained over a thousand Afghan migrants in the last two weeks, Khaama Press reported citing the Afghan embassy in Islamabad.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the embassy reported that some of these detainees lost their lives while in custody, and their bodies were discovered in hospitals and various other locations.

The Afghan embassy emphasized that despite repeated promises from Pakistani authorities, the "arrest, harassment, and mistreatment" of Afghan refugees and migrants by Pakistani police continues.

Regarding the death of migrants, the embassy stated, "Unfortunately, in addition to harassment and mistreatment, unjustifiable killings have also occurred".

For example, Afghan migrants Fareedullah in Islamabad, Amanullah in Shams Colony in Rawalpindi, and Darwish were initially arrested by Pakistani security forces. They later went missing in Adiala Jail, and their bodies were found in hospitals or elsewhere, Khaama Press reported.

The Afghan embassy added that it had informed Pakistani authorities about this issue.

According to the embassy's statement, Pakistani police are conducting raids on Afghan migrants' homes day and night. The Afghan embassy further alleged that nearly 500 of the detained refugees have migration and travel documents.

Most of the Afghan migrants, according to the Afghan embassy, have been detained on the outskirts of Islamabad, according to Khaama Press.

The Afghan embassy added that the detention of Afghan migrants, especially in Sindh province, particularly in Karachi, continues, and many Afghans, including women and children, are imprisoned.

The Afghan embassy has also called on the Pakistani government to put an end to the harassment and mistreatment of Afghan refugees to avoid negative repercussions on Afghanistan-Pakistan relations.

Recently, Pakistani media have reported that the Pakistani government has decided to deport over one million Afghan migrants, Khaama Press reported.

Pakistan's Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti, has also announced that all foreign migrants living illegally in Pakistan have been given until November 1, 2023, to leave the country.

Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, many people migrated to neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, as per Khaama Press.

Sarfraz Bugti warned that if migrants without proper residence documents do not leave Pakistan, the Pakistani government will identify and deport them.

Pakistan has now ended the practice of allowing travellers to enter the country using only a national identity card, emphasizing that all foreign citizens must have a valid visa and passport for entry, Khaama Press reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor