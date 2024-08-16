Paetongtarn Shinawatra Becomes Thailand's Youngest Prime Minister
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 16, 2024 11:17 AM2024-08-16T11:17:22+5:302024-08-16T11:18:39+5:30

Thaksin Shinawatra's daughter, Paetongtarn, won a parliament vote to become the youngest Prime Minister and Asian country's second female leader of Thailand on Friday, August 16. The 37-year-old was the third from her billionaire family to serve as premier after the ill-fated tenures of her father, Thaksin and aunt Yingluck ended in military coups.
Paetongtarn's rise to power was triggered by the court-ordered removal on Wednesday of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. A cabinet reshuffle brokered by Thaksin and Yingluck in April saw the appointment of Shinawatra family lawyer Pichit Chuenban to the prime minister's office.
A majority of Parliament elects Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Thailand's prime minister, reports AP— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2024
As founder of the Pheu Thai party and one of Thailand's foremost power brokers, the 75-year-old Thaksin will inevitably cast a long shadow over his youngest daughter's government.