Paetongtarn Shinawatra Becomes Thailand's Youngest Prime Minister

Thaksin Shinawatra's daughter, Paetongtarn, won a parliament vote to become the youngest Prime Minister and Asian country's second female leader of Thailand on Friday, August 16. The 37-year-old was the third from her billionaire family to serve as premier after the ill-fated tenures of her father, Thaksin and aunt Yingluck ended in military coups.

Paetongtarn's rise to power was triggered by the court-ordered removal on Wednesday of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. A cabinet reshuffle brokered by Thaksin and Yingluck in April saw the appointment of Shinawatra family lawyer Pichit Chuenban to the prime minister's office.

A majority of Parliament elects Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Thailand's prime minister, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2024

As founder of the Pheu Thai party and one of Thailand's foremost power brokers, the 75-year-old Thaksin will inevitably cast a long shadow over his youngest daughter's government.