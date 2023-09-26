Pak: 3 terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 26 : The security forces killed three terrorists in an operation in the Khyber district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported Dawn citing the military’s media affairs wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement stating that the security forces conducted an Intelligence-based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Tirah, Khyber district on the night of September 25-26 as terrorists were reported there.

An intense fire exchange took place between the Pakistani troops and terrorists, according to the ISPR.

According to Dawn, during the operation, three terrorists were killed, including commander Kifayat, also known as Tor Adnan, " who was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as the killing of innocent civilians”.

Moreover, it said that the "sanitisation" of the area is going on to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.

Pakistan's security forces are continuing the counter-terror operations across the country, according to Dawn.

A security forces personnel was killed in a fire exchange with terrorists in the North Waziristan district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported.

A statement issued by the military's media wing said, "During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location."

However, last week, eight terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate IBOs in the Jani Khel general area of Bannu district and North Waziristan's general area of Datta Khol.

Last month, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that Pakistan was acting as a bulwark against terrorism. Moreover, the COAS also talked about regional security issues.

Since the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) ceasefire with the government ended last November, Pakistan has seen an increase in terrorist activity, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Dawn reported.

According to a report published in July by the think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, the country saw an alarming spike in terror and suicide attacks in the first half of this year, which claimed the lives of 389 individuals, Dawn reported.

