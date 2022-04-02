Pak Army Chief Bajwa to Address Nation, amid No-trust Vote against PM Imran Khan

Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa is likely to address the nation in Islamabad a day ahead of a crucial vote on a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that a "powerful country" is angry with Islamabad because of his recent visit to Russia.

Addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue on Friday, the premier said that the "powerful country" is supporting its ally (India).

"Today, I read the statement of the British Foreign Secretary that mentioned that they cannot say anything to India as it is an independent state -- I don't blame them for this support, this is our mistake," he said, according to Geo tv.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, is losing his patch in the elections, the leader lost the majority in the Lower House of Parliament, but he didn't lose hopes. Imran Khan said he will fight till the last ball.

It seems like Imran Khan has to win many battles this year. As earlier his Russia tour was also got unsuccessful, his visit is short leave as soon as he arrived in the country, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. This visit of Pakistan PM was planned for a month ago and it was the first visit of Imran Khan to Moscow in more than 20 years. This visit aimed to expand cooperation in the energy sector. Khan had met Russian president Putin on Wednesday but the talk on the matter did not take place. Still, Pakistan PM wants to continue his tour despite being the current situation in Ukraine and Russia.