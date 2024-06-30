Pak: Collision on Karachi's Mauripur Road claims seven lives

Karachi [Pakistan], June 30 : Seven individuals lost their lives and six others sustained injuries in a collision between a coaster and a trailer on Mauripur Road in Karachi, according to authorities, Dawn reported.

The Mauripur police station reported that among the deceased were four children and two women. The victims included 40-year-old Sughra, 45-year-old Shazia, 10-year-old Kinza Ahmed, 14-year-old Qadeer Abdul Jabbar, six-year-old Sakeena Manzoor, four-year-old Zeenat Hayat, and one unidentified individual aged 40.

The injured, comprising two women and a boy, were identified as 35-year-old Azhar, 35-year-old Bushra, 35-year-old Shabbir, 25-year-old Sadiq, 20-year-old Zainab, and 10-year-old Mudasir. They were rushed to Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment, according to Dawn.

According to Mauripur SHO Chaudhry Tufail, the victims were relatives en route to a beach picnic when the tragedy occurred. The accident transpired as the trailer executed a U-turn, leading the coaster, which was reportedly speeding from behind, to collide with it and overturn.

While the driver of the trailer fled the scene, the coaster's driver was among those injured and receiving medical care. The authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine further details and responsibilities.

Expressing his condolences, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the concerned medical facilities to provide the best possible care to the injured. He instructed Sindh Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon to furnish a comprehensive report on the incident and urged stringent measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

"The [driving] licences of drivers who speed up [vehicles] even on busy roads should be suspended. Speeding has wrecked joyful homes along with [taking lives of] innocent children," CM Shah emphasized.

This incident adds to a string of recent road accidents in the region, highlighting ongoing concerns over road safety and the devastating consequences of traffic mishaps. Just last month, similar accidents claimed lives in Nooriabad and Thatta, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced traffic management and public awareness campaigns to mitigate such tragedies, Dawn reported.

