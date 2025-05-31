Pak: Five bikers killed in separate accidents on Friday night in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], May 31 : Five motorcyclists were killed in Karachi in several fatal accidents on Friday night, Ary News reported.

According to Ary News, a speedy double cabin vehicle crushed a delivery boy, Murtaza, to death in a reckless driving incident at Khayaban-e-Nishat in Defence area of Karachi in Friday night.

Speaking about the incident, Ary News quoted a Police Official who said, "Car driver Usman Shah Rashdi has been arrested and detained in lockup," DIG South district Asad Raza said. "Motorcyclist was a rider of an online food delivery company".

The police further added, "Driver of the car Usman Shah Rashdi was the grandson of former DIG Pir Hassan Shah Rashdi".

Ary News reported that in another fatal incident, a car hit a motorbike rider near Baldia-2 area killing him on the spot. In Qayyum Abad locality of the city another reckless driving incident, a car hit and killed a motorcyclist at Jam Sadiq Bridge.

Ary News further reported that a high-speed car hit a motorbike at Karsaz on Shara-e-Faisal killing the rider on the spot while injuring a woman with him.

A motorcyclist killed and another injured in the fifth fatal accident on the Friday night caused by reckless driving occurred near Teen Talwar Chowrangi of the city. The car driver has been arrested.

As per a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), road safety in Pakistan has suffered because of past lack of strong leadership and management at the central and provincial levels.

The ADB report warned that unless the government implements strong measures, fatalities are estimated to increase by at least 33 per cent by 2030.

It further noted that in urban areas, road design and operation remain car-focused, with poor safety standards for pedestrians, motorcyclists, three-wheeler occupants, and bicyclists.

