Pak govt bribing opposition leaders to get support on constitutional amendments, alleges Imran Khan's party

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 18 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, has alleged that the Pakistan government is attempting to bribe opposition lawmakers to secure their support for proposed constitutional amendments, Geo News reported.

He further said that lawmakers from the opposition are being offered up to Rs 1 billion by the government to change sides.

During a debate on the proposed amendments in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub said, "Isn't this a matter of shame? Is democracy here for sale?"

Notably, the National Assembly on Thursday kicked off a debate on the proposed constitutional amendments on a motion moved by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) lawmaker Naveed Qamar.

Naveed said, "It is better to open the floor for a debate so that proposals be made part of the consensus document."

Notably, the constitutional changes aims to include the extension of judges' retirement age and formation of a constitutional court. The moves have been staunchly opposed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party, as reported by Geo News.

Earlier, Pakistan's Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment after the petitioner's lawyer requested its withdrawal, Geo News reported.

The petition was filed by former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and current member of the Pakistan Bar Council, Abid S Zubairi against the proposed constitutional amendments.

Headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the three-member bench also comprised of Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

The petition objecting over the proposed constitutional amendment was dismissed by the apex court bench after Advocate Hamid Khan requested for taking back the plea. During the hearing, lawyer Hamid Khan requested the bench to withdraw the petitions. At this, the CJP questioned whether the petitioners had only hired Hamid, a leader of the PTI, to withdraw their pleas, Geo News reported.

"Abid Zubairi could have withdrawn the petition himself [...] Six lawyers had filed the petition; they could have appeared before the court themselves to withdraw it," the CJP said.

Zubairi had filed the petition in the Supreme Court on September 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor