Pak issues citizenship certificate for woman who was in Indian jail for 4 yrs

New Delhi, Feb 18 Pakistan has finally issued a citizenship certificate for Sumaira, a woman languishing in an Indian detention centre, paving way for her return with her daughter soon, Dawn reported.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced on Thursday that his Ministry had issued a citizenship certificate for Sumaira, who is languishing in a detention centre in the Indian city of Bengaluru, after verification of her family tree by the National Database and Regulatory Authority

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor