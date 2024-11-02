Pak: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faces rising dengue cases, health authorities urged to act

Peshawar [Pakistan], November 2 : In the past 24 hours, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has reported 77 additional confirmed cases of dengue. In October, the province has recorded a total of 2,333 dengue cases.

The latest report from the health department indicates that there are currently 472 active cases. In the last 24 hours, seven individuals were hospitalized due to dengue, bringing the total number of patients receiving treatment in hospitals to 37, Express Tribune reported.

This year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported a total of 3,237 dengue cases. In October, Peshawar had the highest number of cases at 891, followed by Lower Kohistan with 178, Mansehra with 163, Kohat with 134, Nowshera with 124, Hangu with 105, and Abbottabad with 103 cases.

The report further stated that other regions include Charsadda with 93 cases, Swat with 78, Mardan with 66, D.I. Khan with 57, Karak with 56, Bannu with 63, and both Lakki Marwat and Haripur with 42 cases each. So far in 2024, the province has reported two deaths related to dengue.

Despite the health authorities' efforts, the number of positive cases continues to rise. On October 16, an additional 104 people were confirmed to have dengue within just 24 hours.

As in previous years, the autumn of 2024 has brought the challenges of dangerous mosquitoes, postponed fumigation, and stagnant water sources. The ongoing struggle with dengue prevention is once again troubling the hills and valleys of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Health Department of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has identified five districts as being at risk for dengue outbreaks. They have urged relevant officials and district health officers to take urgent measures to eliminate mosquito larvae from the environment.

The districts considered most vulnerable to dengue are Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Abbottabad, and Swat.

Minhajuddin, a resident of the Pawaki area in Peshawar, expressed his concerns to the Express Tribune about the lack of dengue fumigation in his neighbourhood.

He stated, "Health authorities only remember to spray for mosquitoes when the season is in full swing. Our area is a dengue hot spot, with numerous cases reported each year, yet there has been no awareness campaign or fumigation efforts so far."

He also mentioned that the community is taking it upon themselves to raise awareness about dengue among residents.

Ajmal Khan, a social worker from the Gulbahar area of Peshawar, corroborated the complaints regarding the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Health Department's fumigation efforts.

He noted that fumigation typically only occurs in September and October, which are peak months for dengue outbreaks.

"The Health Department's approach to dengue is inadequate; campaigns should start from January to August. Only then can the awareness initiatives effectively help lower dengue cases," he explained.

