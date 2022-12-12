Pak: Law and order situation deteriorates in KP as terrorist attacks surge in region

Law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has deteriorated over the past few years as terror attacks have surged across the province, Geo News reported citing a media report.

According to official figures, at least 118 terrorist attacks were registered in KP between mid-August and the last week of November, whereas at least 26 policemen, 12 personnel of other law enforcement agencies and 17 civilians were killed in terror incidents across the province.

According to a story published Monday by The News International, the police are on high alert across the province following a recent surge in attacks in a number of districts, including Peshawar, the southern regions, and the Mardan region.

Geo News reported citing a source, "apart from the police, key politicians have complained of receiving threats." Some of their homes have also been targeted with grenades."

On Sunday, Awami National Party (ANP) province spokeswoman Samar Bilour stated that their provincial president Aimal Wali Khan had received a call concerning a conspiracy to assassinate him, following which Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the threats to the ANP leader and assured him of every possible support, the Pakistani publication said.

Observing the rising incidents of attacks on police and other security officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani authorities have strengthened security at all check-posts.

( With inputs from ANI )

