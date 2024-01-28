"Pak must end enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, Sindh": US Congressman

Washington, DC [US], January 28 : US Congressman Brad Sherman on Saturday expressed his concern over the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances of people in the Balochistan and Sindh regions of Pakistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

In an event organised by the Congressman at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, he underscored the US position on these concerns clarifying that although the US does not interfere in Pakistan's internal matters, it remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing human rights violations occurring in Pakistan.

Taking to X, Congressman Sherman shared insights from his discussions with Sufi Laghari and Fatima of the Sindh Foundation, commending their efforts to combat enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

According to The Balochistan Post, he particularly highlighted the case of MahRang Baloch, a leader in the protests against these human rights violations. "Mahrang Baloch was 16 when Pakistani security forces abducted her father, who was found dead two years later. She is now a part of a women-led protest in Islamabad, calling for an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings," he wrote.

The Congressman underscored the urgency for Pakistan to address these human rights violations: "Pakistan must put an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan and Sindh," he asserted.

The event was attended by prominent figures from the Baloch and Sindhi communities, including Waheed Baloch, the ex-chairperson of the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO).

Waheed Baloch, speaking at the event, pointed out the universal inhumanity of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, stating that no person with human empathy could support such actions.

Andrea Barron from the Torture Abolition and Survivors Support Coalition emphasised the importance of American policymakers being informed about these issues. T. Kumar, a former Director at Amnesty International, warned that if such practices continue, they will erode the moral fabric of Pakistani society, The Balochistan Post reported.

The event also featured heartfelt testimonies from members of the Baloch and Sindhi communities, who shared personal experiences of enforced disappearances, adding a deeply human perspective to the discussions.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee and other rights organizations alleged that Pakistan's military institutions are behind the extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of innocent people in Balochistan and the state's mainstream parties, government, judiciary, and media are backing these crimes, Dawn reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor