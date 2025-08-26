Pak: Mutilated body of missing youth found in Balochistan's Kech

Kech [Pakistan] August 26 : The mutilated body of a youth reportedly subjected to enforced disappearance was recovered in Kech district of Pakistan's Balochistan on Tuesday.

The body of Usman Maqbool, who was allegedly abducted from Turbat on August 24, was found in the Pidrak area on the morning of August 26, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The Balochistan Post had earlier reported on Maqbool's disappearance, alongside two other similar cases in Karachi and Kech.

Maqbool, a resident of Pidrak, had previously been abducted in 2019 from Pidrak and held incommunicado for two years before being released in 2021. His detention and death have not been addressed by Pakistani authorities, who have yet to issue an official statement on the case.

"On 26 August 2025, the mutilated body of Usman Maqbool was recovered from Banuk Chadhai in the Pidrak area of Turbat, Balochistan. He had been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani military forces just two days earlier, on 24 August, from Turbat, district Kech. Usman, a resident of Pidark, had previously been abducted in 2019 from Pedarak and held incommunicado for two years before being released in 2021," PAANK posted on X.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1960268811057148089

PAANK's post additionally condemned the killing and held the Pakistani state responsible for the ongoing campaign of enforced disappearances and targeted killings of Baloch civilians, using the hashtag #StopBalochGenocide.

The Balochistan Post notes that Usman Maqbool's case is part of a broader pattern of reported human rights violations in Balochistan, where thousands of people have reportedly gone missing over the past two decades. Many of the disappeared have later been found dead under suspicious circumstances, often showing signs of torture.

Families of victims reportedly face harassment and intimidation while seeking information and justice. Investigations into such cases, when carried out, are rarely concluded and seldom result in prosecutions, according to The Balochistan Post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor