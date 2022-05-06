Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif 'must be behind' my car accident: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on Friday alleged that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were behind his road accident in which he suffered injuries a day ago, local media reported.

"Shehbaz Sharif sahab, along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other friends, must be involved in this accident," Dawn newspaper quoted Gill as saying.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, Gill, donning a neck brace and an arm sling, said that he had given his lawyers the names of seven people that "want to get me killed" and who should be held responsible in case any harm came to him or former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI leader said the seven people had even threatened him over the phone and he had also provided their phone numbers to his lawyers.

On Thursday, Gill, along with three other people, had sustained injuries when a speeding vehicle struck his car near the Khanqah Dogran interchange, Sheikhupura.

Gill explained that he was not revealing the names as it would give the impression of "political point-scoring", Dawn newspaper reported.

Recalling the incident, the PTI leader said the driver of the car that hit his vehicle was twice given room to move past his car but he "deliberately did not overtake".

However, Pak PM ordered a probe into the incident, directing authorities to "ensure justice", the Pakistani newspaper reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

