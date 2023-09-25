Pakistan: 2 injured in leopard attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Parachinar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 25 : The Wildlife Department officials in Pakistan captured a wild leopard who injured two people in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Parachinar vegetable market, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the ARY News who quoted the rescue officers, the leopard entered the vegetable market in Karam district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the injured have been shifted to a local hospital.

Last year, a rare breed leopard was mysteriously found dead in Islamabad’s Margalla hills.

The dead leopard found in a ravine in Sinyari adjacent to Kalinjer behind the Navel Defence Complex was believed to be 10 years old.

It is being said that the leopard was killed by unidentified men, but no confirmation has been made so far in this context.

