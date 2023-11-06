Pakistan: 2 killed, 3 injured in IED blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 : Two people died, including a child, in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Pakistan's Bettani Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

The IED blast occurred in the Bettani area of Lakki Marwat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which resulted in two dead, and three injured including a woman.

According to police officials, all the injured and dead are part of one family.

The blast was followed by intense firing in the market near Tank Ada, reported ARY News.

The law enforcement personnel reached the crime scene. However, the nature of the blast is still unknown as per the initial report.

Recently, Pakistan has seen a surge in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022, ARY News reported.

Earlier on Saturday, one policeman was injured in a terrorist attack that occurred in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, at least five people were killed and over 20 wounded in a blast that took place in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan on Friday.

As per initial media reports, the explosive device was planted on a motorbike.

Additionally, last week, terrorists launched two separate attacks on security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

In the Tirah area of Khyber District, an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted, resulting in an intense exchange of fire.

As a result, one terrorist was killed, and two terrorists were injured and subsequently apprehended by security forces, the ISPR said in a statement.

