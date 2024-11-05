Pakistan: Baloch activist expresses outrage over Mastung bomb blast

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 5 : Baloch "pro-independence" leader Allah Nazar Baloch has expressed outrage over the recent bomb blast near a school in Mastung town of Balochistan.

The Balochistan Post reported that Baloch has described the attack as a "heinous crime against humanity" and a "cowardly act of terror."

"This horrific incident forces us to confront the uncivilized, savage nature of an enemy that does not even spare our children," he said. Further, he expressed his condolences to the families affected by the bomb blast.

He criticised the Pakistani government for using different violent measures to curb the voice of the Baloch people, hampering their independence. "Whether under the guise of religious extremism or otherwise, Pakistan's involvement in these incidents is direct," he said.

According to the Balochistan Post, the continuous attacks and enforced disappearances have created fear and terror in the minds of the Baloch people. Baloch lamented that "thousands of families, victims of these oppressive tactics, are forced to live on streets and in protest camps, begging for the lives of their loved ones."

He condemned the religious extremist groups backed by the Pakistani government as they divided the Baloch people and created an atmosphere of terror in the state.

Baloch also hailed the sacrifices of women, children and youth who gave up their lives and are the inspiration for the Baloch nation.

Allah Nazar Baloch has urged the global community to support the Baloch people's human rights against the ongoing enforced disappearances and oppression by the Pakistan armed forces.

Recently, activist Mahrang Baloch also expressed her grief over the killing of innocents in the Mastung bomb blast. In a post on X, she stated, "Today's tragic incident in Mastung has deeply saddened me, and my heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of the children and others who lost their lives. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with them".

