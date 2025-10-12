Pakistan conveys concerns to Kabul envoy over India-Afghanistan joint statement

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 12 : Pakistan has conveyed its reservations to Afghanistan's Ambassador in Islamabad over "elements of the India-Afghanistan joint statement."

Islamabad expressed objections to the mention of Jammu and Kashmir in the statement issued during Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit.

"It was conveyed that the reference to Jammu and Kashmir as part of India is in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir. The Joint Statement is highly insensitive to the sacrifices and sentiments of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination," the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

Pakistan also rejected the remarks made by Muttaqi that terrorism is an internal problem of Pakistan.

"Pakistan has repeatedly shared details regarding the presence of Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan with support from elements within Afghanistan," the statement read, adding that the interim Afghan government can't absolve its obligations towards ensuring peace while deflecting the responsibility of controlling terrorism towards Pakistan.

"It is time for unauthorised Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan to return to their country," the statement added.

The reaction came after India and Afghanistan issued a joint statement on October 10, following discussions between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Muttaqi on a range of bilateral and regional issues.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his deep appreciation to Afghanistan for its strong condemnation of the 22 April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India, as well as for the sincere condolences and solidarity expressed with the people and Government of India. Both sides unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism emanating from regional countries. They underscored the importance of promoting peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region.

"Both sides emphasised respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. External Affairs Minister appreciated Afghan side's understanding of India's security concerns. The Afghan Foreign Minister reiterated the commitment that the Afghan government will not allow any group or individual to use the territory of Afghanistan against India," the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) read.

"As part of India's ongoing healthcare cooperation with Afghanistan, several projects are being undertaken, including the establishment of a Thalassemia Centre, a Modern Diagnostic Centre, and replacement of the heating system at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) in Kabul. Additionally, India will construct a 30-bed hospital in Kabul's Bagrami district, an Oncology Centre and a Trauma Centre in Kabul, and five Maternity Health Clinics in the provinces of Paktika, Khost, and Paktia. About 75 prosthetic limbs have been successfully fitted to Afghan nationals, which was widely appreciated by both the Afghan government and the international community. India will also continue to extend medical assistance and provide high-quality healthcare treatment to Afghan nationals," it further read.

Muttaqi is on a week-long visit to India, from October 9 to 16. This is the first high-level delegation from Kabul to India since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021. Earlier on Saturday, the Afghan minister said that the "future of India-Afghanistan relations seems very bright."

