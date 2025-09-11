Pakistan: Court extends remand of Mahrang Baloch and other Baloch activists for 15 days

Quetta, Sep 11 An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Pakistan's Quetta on Thursday extended the physical remand of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief Mahrang Baloch and other organisers of the group for 15 additional days at the request of police, local media reported citing her lawyer.

Advocate Israr Baloch stated that BYC's arrested leaders were presented before Judge Muhammad Ali Mubeen of Quetta ATC-1, who extended their physical remand in police custody for 15 more days on the request made by police. Baloch further stated that Sibghatullah Shahji, Bebow Baloch, Gulzadi and Beberg Baloch were also presented before court.

Mahrang Baloch and other BYC members were arrested on March 22 on allegations of "attacking" the Quetta Civil Hospital and "inciting people to violence." BYC leaders faced arrests a day after police crackdown on the group while they were holding protest against enforced disappearances, reported Pakistan's leading daily Dawn.

BYC chief was arrested under Section 3 of the Mainte­nance of Public Order (MPO) — a law that enables authorities to arrest and detain people suspected of posing a threat to public order — for a period of 30 days (first term). Later in April, Balochistan Home Department extended her detention for an additional 30 days (second term). The provincial government issued a fourth extension order after the BYC leaders had completed three months in detention in June.

After their arrest under the MPO, cases were also lodged against Mahrang Baloch and other BYC leaders under different sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Pakistan Penal Code. The remand of BYC leaders has been extended several times while they remained in custody.

Earlier this week, the BYC accused the Pakistani authorities of using the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law to keep leaders in custody, with courts routinely approving remand extensions without seeking accountability from Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

They also stated that lawyers repeatedly requested remand reports, but courts have lacked the courage to confront the CTD. The rights group said several cases have been filed against its leaders in the past two years for peaceful protests and video statements, but only three cases have been concluded, and more than 30 remain pending.

The BYC slammed the court for granting another five-day remand for Mahrang Baloch along with other BYC leaders at a recent hearing, contrary to earlier assurances that no further extensions would be given. The group noted that the extension was approved on a public holiday, preventing lawyers and relatives from attending due to road blockades. Protesters questioned how an ordinary Baloch, such as a shepherd, could expect justice when peaceful political activists face denial.

