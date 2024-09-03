Pakistan cracks down on civil servants' free speech

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 3 : The Pakistan government recently issued a directive prohibiting civil servants from speaking on media and social media platforms without prior authorization, as reported by Express News Pakistan.

According to the office memorandum issued by the Establishment Division, current regulations require government employees to obtain permission before making any statements on media platforms.

Additionally, civil servants are barred from disclosing official documents or information to unauthorized individuals, the public, or the media.

The memorandum further stipulates that government employees must not express opinions or disclose facts on media or social media that could harm the reputation of the Pakistani government.

They are also prohibited from making comments against policy decisions or national sovereignty, and from making statements that might influence international relations. Civil servants are expected to maintain neutrality and avoid participating in social media discussions.

These restrictions on social media in Pakistan have faced criticism from both domestic and international observers, raising concerns about potential infringements on freedom of speech, impacts on civil liberties, and broader implications for democratic engagement.

The Pakistani government has also advised monitoring social media platforms to remove any offensive content. Federal secretaries, additional secretaries, department heads, and chief secretaries are tasked with enforcing adherence to these guidelines by removing objectionable content.

Pakistan's score of 30 out of 100 on the assessment report index reflects concerns that the government placed curbs on free speech, especially regarding discussions about the pandemic and related information.

Recent instances have shown the government targeting specific social media accounts and news outlets, often coinciding with political tensions or attempts to control narratives around sensitive issues.

Amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) were introduced to address what the government terms "cybercrime," but critics argue that these amendments could be used to target dissent and suppress criticism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor