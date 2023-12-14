Pakistan extends deadline for deportation of Afghan nationals to Feb 29 next year

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 14 : The Pakistan federal cabinet has extended the deadline for Afghan nationals to be deported to a country other than Afghanistan to February 29, 2024, as reported by Geo News.

Earlier, the deadline was December 31, however, the decision to extend it was taken by Caretaker Primer Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in a cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

Moreover, caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said that the interim government had cut the processing fee for the Afghans to USD 400 from USD 800.

Information Minister Solangi further informed that the Afghan nationals would have to pay a USD 100 fine a month for a maximum of eight months for staying after the deadline.

He further added that the government wanted them to evacuate to another country as soon as possible or obtain legal documents for staying in Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Pakistan's recent move to tighten border controls and repatriate Afghan migrants coincides with the United Nations Human Rights Office's earlier call on Pakistan to cease the expulsion process, citing the potential for a "human rights catastrophe."

The expulsion of Afghan migrants is unfolding amid a harsh winter, exacerbating the already critical humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Forced to leave, Afghan migrants are grappling with challenging conditions, especially considering the severe winter weather, which further compounds the dire humanitarian situation in the country.

Earlier, the UN experts have also highlighted the alarming risk of human rights violations against Afghan nationals in Pakistan and urged for their protection, Khaama Press reported.

UN experts issued a statement, urging the protection of Afghan nationals currently in Pakistan. They highlighted the alarming risk of human rights violations that Afghan nationals forced to leave Pakistan since November 1st may face upon their return.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor