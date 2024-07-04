Pakistan: Family of abducted Zaheer Baloch holds sit-in, demand his safe release

Quetta [Pakistan], July 4 : The family of Zaheer Baloch, a Baloch citizen whose whereabouts remained unknown for the last nine years, organised a sit-in in Quetta on Thursday and demanded his safe release, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee said in a statement.

The victim's family, during the protest at Sariyab Road, also demanded the lodging of an FIR against the culprits behind Baloch's abduction.

Zaheer Baloch is one of the many victims of the sustained problem of enforced disappearances in Pakistan's Balochistan. The BYC said that he was abducted in late June without stating any charges.

In a post on X, the BYC stated, "Zaheer Baloch, who was abducted on June 27, is among the latest victims. In response, his family has staged a sit-in and road blockade protest at Sariyab Road in Quetta. They are demanding his safe recovery and the lodging of an FIR against the latest culprits in the Baloch Genocide CTD, who abducted Zaheer without any charges. Today, the family organized a protest rally from the sit-in camp to further highlight their plight."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1808577282061316228

Notably, the incidents of enforced disappearances have witnessed a steep rise in the Balochistan province, reportedly orchestrated by the security and intelligence agencies of Pakistan.

The BYC, in the same statement said that enforced disappearances said such "brutal practices" have become a "tragic norm" in Balochistan.

"Enforced Disappearances have become a tragic norm in Balochistan, with Baloch people being subjected to such brutal practices on a daily basis. Despite condemnation from reputable international organisations and steadfast resistance by the Baloch people, the state continues to perpetuate these disappearances," it stated.

It further mentioned another incident where family members of victims ended their 15-day sit-in in Turbat after the district administration assured them that their loved ones would be released within 10 days.

"In a separate incident, a fifteen-day-old sit-in by family members in Turbat concluded after the district administration assured them their loved ones would be released within ten days. The ongoing struggle and resilience of the Baloch people in the face of such injustices underscore the urgent need for international attention and action," BYC stated.

However, several instances suggest that the authorities in Pakistan have failed to keep their word on any assuarance to Baloch people. As a result, the victims continue to suffer.

Last month, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee highlighted the situation of familiy members amid cases of enforced disappearances.

"Eid has come and gone, but Baloch families continue to protest at Shaheed Fida Chowk Turbat, demanding the safe return of their loved ones who have been missing since Eid. The District Administration had falsely assured them of their loved ones' release before. Now, no state authority has come forward to address their demands," BYC stated.

According to the statement, the protesters included families of victims of enforced disappearances like Fateh, Nisar Karim, Rafiq, Meeras Hussain, and Jan Mohammad, all missing since 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor