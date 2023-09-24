Pakistan: Five members of family killed in car-van crash near Loralai

Quetta [Pakistan], September 24 : In a tragic accident on Dera Road near Loralai in Pakistan, five people were killed while four individuals suffered injuries. The victims all members of the same family Dawn reported.

According to the police report, the family was travelling in a pick-up van on Saturday when a high-speed car collided with them at a blind turn within the Sher-Jan Kadi area of Loralai district. An official stated, "Four people from the same family lost their lives, and five others sustained injuries in the collision."

Upon receiving the information, a police team promptly arrived at the accident scene and transported the four deceased bodies and five injured individuals to the district hospital. Tragically, one of the critically injured women also succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, Dawn reported.

The official further mentioned that the remaining four injured individuals were admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The victims have been identified as Hamidullah, a nine-year-old boy named Izzatullah, Safia Bibi, Zarmina, and Kainat Bibi.

Following the completion of medico-legal formalities, the hospital authorities handed over the bodies to their respective family members for burial. The deceased were later laid to rest in their native graveyard in Kuchlak.

The police investigation suggests that excessive speeding was the primary cause of this devastating accident, Dawn reported.

