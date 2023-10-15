Pakistan govt destroys Afghan refugees' houses as part of ongoing crackdown

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 15 : Afghan refugees living in Pakistan claimed that the Pakistani army has destroyed their houses and forced them to leave their houses, reported TOLO News.

Refugees who have been living in Pakistan for a long time now have called on refugees' advocates for support.

Haji Nazar, a Pakistan-based Afghan refugee said, "Refugee camps of Afghans have been destroyed ruthlessly in the past two days, they (Pakistan's government) did not care about whether there were women or children inside the houses."

Moreover, the head of the Afghan Refugees' Council in Pakistan said that in different parts of Pakistam, the government is destroying the houses of Afghans.

"In Islamabad particularly in B-17, in Karachi and in other areas of Pakistan they [Pakistan's government] are destroying houses of Afghans and even their personal belongings are being confiscated," said Mir Ahmad Rauf, head of the Afghan Refugees' Council in Pakistan said.

The caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar ul Haq Kakar stressed that the repatriation of Afghan refugees does not mean the end of relations with Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.

However, the Taliban said that such misbehaviour with the Afghan refugees adversely affect relations with Pakistan.

Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Taliban said, "Their (Afghan refugees based in Pakistan) arrest may not benefit both countries and unfortunately it damages ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan and the people of both countries. The Pakistani authorities should take care about it."

Additionally, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation on social media 'X' said that 800 families have returned from Pakistan in the last week, TOLO News reported.

Although, according to political analysts said that the Pakistan has taken a large amount of money from International organizations to host the Afghan refugees.

Samiullah Ahmadzai, a political analyst said, "Pakistan has received 21.3 billion USD from International funds since 2021, I am not sure the Pakistan will expel the Afghan refugees."

Earlier this week, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has strongly criticised Pakistan's ongoing crackdown against Afghans, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

He has argued that the action being carried out by authorities is not only targeting illegal Afghan immigrants but also affecting those who are residing legally.

In an ongoing nationwide crackdown on illegal immigrants, law enforcement agencies have apprehended more than 1,700 Afghan nationals in Karachi for residing without valid documents, Dawn reported.

