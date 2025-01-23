Pakistan govt expresses regret over PTI's 'rigid' stance on talks as 4th round remains uncertain

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 23 : The Pakistani government has expressed disappointment over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) refusal to attend the fourth round of talks unless a judicial commission is formed, calling the opposition party's stance "rigid," as reported by Geo News on Wednesday.

Pakistani Prime Minister's political affairs aide, Rana Sanaullah, emphasised that negotiations were the only way forward in a democratic system and assured that no harm would come to PTI if they participated in the talks, Geo News reported.

"We would not snatch anything from the PTI if they attend [the fourth round of talks]...negotiations are not a decree." Sanaullah said as quoted by Geo News.

PTI's senior leader Omar Ayub announced the party's decision to boycott the upcoming round, claiming the talks would be meaningless without the establishment of a judicial commission.

"The constitution of the judicial commission is necessary before the fourth round of talks," he said as quoted by Geo News.

The PTI had previously presented demands for a judicial probe into the events of May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024, as well as the release of political prisoners, during the third round of negotiations on January 16.

The party also warned it would not continue talks if the government failed to form two separate commissions to investigate these events.

Meanwhile, Sanaullah pointed out that the government had already formed a sub-committee to address PTI's demands and that a written response would be provided within a couple of days, Geo News reported. He added that further discussions could lead to a consensus on common issues.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, speaking to Geo News, also regretted the "rigidity" in the negotiation process, highlighting that talks require flexibility from both sides to make progress.

Regarding the formation of a judicial commission, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a government negotiation team spokesperson, said the ruling coalition had not yet decided on the matter. He confirmed that the fourth round of talks would take place on January 28, with the government's response to PTI's demands to be presented then.

The subcommittee was in the process of finalising the government's written response to PTI's demands, which would be discussed in the next round of negotiations, Geo News reported, citing sources.

