Pakistan: HRCP demands reversal of Anti-Terrorism Act amendment proposal, warns of threats to democracy

Karachi [Pakistan], November 18 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) concluded its 38th Annual General Meeting with a stern call for urgent action to address Pakistan's worsening human rights situation and growing threats to democracy.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the HRCP vehemently opposed the proposed amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997, which would grant the armed forces and paramilitary forces the authority to detain individuals for up to 90 days without trial. The Commission warned that such a move would further undermine democratic freedoms in the country.

پریس ریلیز ایچ آر سی پی کی جنرل باڈی سویلین خودمختاری، ماحولیاتی انصاف اور مالکانہ حقوق پر اتفاقِ رائے کا مطالبہ کرتی ہے کراچی، 17 نومبر 2024: پاکستان کمیشن برائے انسانی حقوق (ایچ آر سی پی) کی جنرل باڈی اپنے 38ویں سالانہ عام اجلاس کے اختتام پر انسانی حقوق کی صورت حال میں بِگاڑ… pic.twitter.com/JP1r3BhCGp — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) November 17, 2024

HRCP stressed that the government must prioritise the rule of law and take action to address violence against women, children, and transgender individuals, protect workers' rights, and ensure equitable access to health and education.

However, the Commission expressed concern that the state had shifted focus towards consolidating power, rather than protecting democratic values and safeguarding fundamental rights. HRCP urged political parties to reach a consensus on maintaining civilian supremacy and preserving Pakistan's federal system of governance.

In addition to its concerns about political governance, HRCP called for stronger trade unions and the establishment of dignified wages for marginalised workers. It emphasised the state's fundamental responsibility to provide healthcare and education to all citizens.

Special attention was given to rising suicide rates, particularly among vulnerable groups such as fishermen, stateless individuals, and the impoverished. The alarming increase in suicides in Thar was highlighted as an urgent issue requiring immediate intervention. HRCP also urged a review of controversial provincial labour codes, with consultations involving trade union leaders.

The Commission also expressed strong opposition to the Gilgit-Baltistan Land Reforms Bill 2024, which seeks to seize private, communal, and indigenous lands under the pretext of "developmental reforms."

HRCP warned that this land grab, orchestrated by powerful vested interests, would further impoverish and destabilise the local population. The Commission called for the granting of constitutional rights to Gilgit-Baltistan, which its residents have long demanded.

In its statement, HRCP condemned the increasing use of enforced disappearances, particularly targeting political opponents, and reiterated its demand for the dismissal of the head of the investigative commission on enforced disappearances due to his incompetence.

The Commission also raised alarms over the detention of its Chairperson for questioning and the registration of four cases against its members, actions linked to their ongoing advocacy for human rights.

HRCP further expressed grave concerns about the rise in extremism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where attacks on construction workers, miners, and polio workers have intensified.

The Commission warned that these developments were pushing Pakistan toward a critical tipping point and called on Baloch and Baloch-Pashtun leaders to come together and seek an independent resolution to the crises in these provinces.

