Pakistan Interior Minister warns Imran Khan's party against announcing another long march

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against announcing another long march, stating that its workers and supporters will not be allowed to enter Islamabad again this time.

The warning comes hours after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. He said that in case the PTI was to embark on another march, "I'll see how they cross the barriers this time."

"I am warning PTI against the announcement of another long march. One thing I want to illustrate, as soon as the long March is announced "let them come and I'll see how they cross barriers this time," he said in a Tweet yesterday.

The PTI staged its "Haqeeqi Azadi March" last week.

The federal capital turned into a battleground on last Wednesday as multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers after Imran Khan and his convoy entered Islamabad and started marching towards the D-Chowk despite the Supreme Court's order to hold a rally at a ground between H9 and G9 areas of city.

Lashing out at minister's warning, the PTI said he was "threatening peaceful protesters". It said the nation would always exhibit its bravery and would not be stopped by "slaves".

"Sitting Killer Interior Minister is threatening peaceful protesters. On 25th May he also unleashed his brutality against women and kids. This Brave Nation will always show their bravery and won't be stopped for their Haqeeqi Azadi by Ghulaams!," the party tweeted.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif-led government alongside the interior ministry agreed on imposing a permanent ban on the entry of rallies and processions in Islamabad.

( With inputs from ANI )

