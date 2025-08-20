Pakistan: Interior ministry reports 200 cases of child sexual abuse since 2022

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 20 : Pakistan's Interior Ministry informed the Senate that out of the 567 cases of sexual abuse registered in Islamabad between 2021 and June 2025, 200 of them involved children, as reported by Dawn.

The details were shared by the Interior Ministry in a written response to Senator Shahdhat Awan during a Senate session on Tuesday.

Out of the 200 cases of child sexual abuse reported, 93 of the child victims were male and 108 were female.

According to Dawn, the Ministry reported that 222 accused parties were arrested, with only 12 being convicted. 163 remain under trial, while 15 have been acquitted and 26 remain at large.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in the written statement that "as per reports obtained from all police stations of Islamabad through (the) Zonal Superintendent of Police, during the period from January 1 2021, to 20 June 2025, a total of 567 cases of rape were registered and 625 accused were arrested," Dawn reported.

"Out of 567 cases, 485 cases were challaned, 80 accused were convicted, 23 accused were acquitted and accused in 406 cases are still facing trial in the competent courts," he said, adding, "29 cases are under investigation and will be concluded as soon as possible", as reported by Dawn.

According to the Interior Ministry, 266 cases of missing children were also registered in Islamabad from 2022 to 2025. These included 153 boys and 120 girls reported missing. Out of these, 135 accused were arrested and two sentenced, as per the Ministry, adding 21 of the accused were acquitted and 103 were awaiting trial.

According to UNFPA, in Pakistan, 28 per cent of women aged 15-49 have experienced physical violence, and 6 per cent have experienced sexual violence. 34 per cent of ever-married women have experienced spousal physical, sexual, or emotional violence. 56 per cent of women who have experienced any type of physical or sexual violence have not sought help and or talked with anyone about the violence.

