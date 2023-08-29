Pakistan: Jamaat-e-Islami requests SC to direct Election Commission to hold polls within 90 days 

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 29 : The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure conducting the elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. JI leader Liaquat Baloch filed the petition in the apex court.

The petition filed by the JI leader requested the court to direct ECP to ensure holding the general elections in Pakistan within 90 days. This is the third such petition filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Supreme Court Bar Association President Abid S Zubairi had filed the same petition in the Supreme Court. The plea had requested the Supreme Court to direct the ECP to release the schedule for the upcoming general elections.

The petitioner requested the apex court to declare the CCP decision regarding the delimitation and the census 2023 null and void, according to ARY News report. The ECP had said that general elections are not possible within 90 days. Pakistan's electoral watchdog said that it has taken the decision to conduct the upcoming general election on the census 2023.

The ECP stated that the commission is bound to hold the delimitation process and the first publication will be released on October 9, ARY News reported. It further said that the final publication will be on December 14.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) to stop the delay of the general election, ARY News reported. According to the details, PTI argued against an election delay before the Supreme Court. The president should announce the election date within 90 days, according to the argument made before the Supreme Court.

The argument was made that the Supreme Court needed to order the ECP to publish the general election schedule as well. The CCI judgment regarding the delimitation and the census 2023 was recommended to be declared invalid by the Supreme Court. The forthcoming general elections must be held within 90 days, according to a previous order from the Lahore High Court (LHC), according to ARY News.

Regarding the announcement of the election date, LHC sent notices to the Pakistani Election Commission and the President's Principal Secretary. All political parties, however, agreed to hold general elections based on the results of the most recent census, according to a statement from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

