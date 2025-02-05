Pakistan: JUI-F chief reiterates call for fresh elections, calls February 8 polls "rigged"

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 5 : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has reiterated his call for fresh elections in Pakistan, terming the polls held on February 8 last year "rigged," The Express Tribune reported.

He made the remarks after attending a dinner hosted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday. Leaders from various opposition parties, including Awaam Pakistan party leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi attended the dinner.

Speaking to reporters after attending the dinner, Rehman renewed his call on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led (PML-N) government to step down and announce fresh elections. He voiced concern over the expired term of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, whose tenure has ended on January 26, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan government has passed the 26th Constitutional Amendment to extend Raja's tenure until a new CEC is appointed. However, Rehman emphasised that consultation was required on this matter. He said that federal government no longer represented the people of Pakistan.

Awaam Pakistan leader Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi echoed similar sentiment, stressing the need for joint efforts to protect constitutional rights. He also said that opposition parties had reached a consensus during the meeting to demand fresh polls and the release of political prisoners.

The leaders called for an end to what they termed "fascism" in Pakistan and underscored the importance of a government that truly demonstrates the will of the people. On Tuesday, Abbasi met Rehman at his residence to discuss the ongoing political developments in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8 last year, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

Earlier in January, PTI announced its plan to observe black day on February 8 to protest against its 'stolen mandate' in general elections held on February 8 last year and announced a plan to hold public gathering in Minar-i-Pakistan ground, Dawn reported.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, criticised Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz-led government for what he said is 'unleashing fascism against people.' Speaking to Dawn, he said that the Form-47 government of 'uncle and niece' would be unable to stop the gathering set to be held on February 8.

He accused the federal government for stealing the PTI mandate with the support of the powers that be, since the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) was not able to receive even 30 per cent of the votes polled on February 8.

Bhachar said, "If the government will grant permission to hold the political gathering, the whole of Pakistan will gather at Minar-i-Pakistan ground, otherwise the party would hold protest rallies at every level across the country."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor