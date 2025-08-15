Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM vows to secure "honourable release" of Imran Khan

Peshawar [Pakistan], August 15 : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday pledged to make every possible effort for the "honourable release" of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, declaring himself "a rebel against the system" which had "unjustly imprisoned" their leader, Dawn reported.

Speaking at a public gathering at Paharpur Sports Stadium after leading a massive rally from Al-Amin House, Gandapur said the Constitution and law entitled them to reclaim their mandate and that PTI members were prepared to "take bullets on the chest" in their political struggle.

According to Dawn, the rally was organised as part of PTI's protest movement on August 14 and comprised hundreds of vehicles, receiving warm receptions at various points along the route to Paharpur.

In a fiery address, the chief minister accused the state of "oppression" since May 9, 2023, alleging that PTI workers had endured arrests and violence but continued to keep the party's "flag flying." "We will not commit suicide, we will fight. Those who shoot at us will face the same," he said.

He criticised the state for waging "war against its own people" and stressed that peace was necessary for development. "If people have taken up arms, the state also bears responsibility," he remarked, adding that while terrorism must be eliminated, the government should not oppress its own citizens, as per Dawn.

Gandapur also underlined cultural ties with Afghanistan and called for improved bilateral relations. During his speech, he announced that Paharpur would be granted district status.

His remarks came as the Supreme Court of Pakistan is set to resume hearing appeals filed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan against the Lahore High Court's denial of bail in cases related to the May 9 violence, Dawn reported.

The developments come amid heightened political tensions in Pakistan, with PTI leaders continuing to rally support for their imprisoned founder.

