Pakistan: Lahore primary schools close for a week due to worsening air quality

Lahore [Pakistan], November 3 : The Punjab government in Pakistan has announced the closure of primary schools in Lahore for one week due to worsening smog and deteriorating air quality in the city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Schools will be closed from November 4 to November 9, as per a notification from the Punjab Environment Department.

Senior provincial minister Marriyum Aurangzeb stressed the importance of prioritising the health and safety of students amid the ongoing air pollution crisis. The decision comes as Lahore struggles with alarmingly high levels of air pollution, which have severely impacted residents' health, particularly that of children. The city has consistently ranked among the most polluted globally, prompting urgent measures from authorities, ARY News reported.

On Saturday, the air quality index (AQI) in Lahore spiked to 1,067, far exceeding the "dangerous" level of 300, and deadly PM2.5 pollutant levels peaked at 610, posing severe health risks. According to WHO standards, a 24-hour PM2.5 reading above 15 is considered unhealthy, the Express Tribune reported.

Aurangzeb noted that the prevailing winds from India have contributed to the rising smog in Lahore over the past week, stating, "This issue cannot be resolved without engaging in discussions with India." "When Maryam Nawaz talked about climate diplomacy, some miscreants started politics over it," she added.

The minister announced that the Green Lockdown would be strictly enforced, warning that the city's industries could face shutdowns if there is non-compliance. She also stated that farmers who burn crop residue in their fields would be arrested, as reported by ARY News.

Authorities in Lahore have ramped up efforts against those involved in stubble burning in smog-affected districts of Punjab. This practice, which involves burning leftover agricultural residue to prepare fields for the next planting season, has been identified as a major contributor to air pollution.

