Pakistan: Man jumps off bridge to escape robbers in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], September 2 : A Pakistani man jumped from the bridge to escape from the armed robbers in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per the ARY News, two bike-borne armed robbers attempted to loot a motorcyclist on a bridge located at Liaquatabad. The youth, instead of resisting, left his motorcycle and jumped from the bridge onto the road below.

The citizen escaped the robbery with some minor injuries due to the relatively low height and was taken to the hospital, said Police officials.

After receiving initial medical treatment, he was discharged from the hospital.

Earlier this, a gang of robbers plundered cash, cell phones and other valuables from visitors of a hotel in the Ibrahim Hyderi area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to police, three to four robbers reached the hotel deprived the people sitting there of their valuables and also looted Rs40,000 from the cash counter.

During the robbery, the hotel owner opened fire at the outlaws and in exchange for fire he got injured, while the robbers fled the scene by leaving one of their motorbikes.

