Pakistan: Monsoon rains in Punjab raise death toll to 166, flood warnings issued

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 10 : Two more people died on Saturday, taking the death toll due to monsoon rainfall in Punjab to 166, as another spell of torrential monsoon lashed several cities in the province, Dawn reported.

The deaths were reported in Sialkot and Jhelum, with Sialkot receiving 78 millimetres of rain the highest in the province, according to Dawn. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) confirmed that Sialkot City recorded 78 mm of rainfall, Lahore 43.4 mm, Gujranwala 36.8 mm, Chakwal 23 mm, Attock 13.6 mm, Mangla 12.2 mm, Gujrat 10.6 mm, Narowal 5.0 mm, Rawalakot 4.0 mm, Islamabad Airport 3.9 mm, and Mandi Bahauddin 0.5 mm.

The Met Department said, "Mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of Punjab, but rain/wind/thundershowers were expected at isolated places in northeastern Punjab, Potohar, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and adjoining hilly areas on Sunday," Dawn reported.

Provincial figures issued on August 8 stated that "164 people have died and 82 have sustained injuries during the ongoing monsoon season that has also killed 121 head of cattle." Additionally, "about 216 houses were also destroyed across the province," Dawn added.

In Lahore, the rain started at 1:30 pm and continued till 4:30 pm. The Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) recorded 86mm rainfall at Pani Wala Talab, 85mm at Farrukhabad, 83mm at Lakshmi Chowk, 81mm at Nishtar Town, 60mm at Gulberg, 57mm at Chowk Nakhuda, 45mm at Iqbal Town, 44mm at Johar Town, 43mm at Samanabad and less than 30mm at Gulshan-i-Ravi, Qurtaba Chowk, Jail Road, and Tajpura, Dawn reported.

Due to the rain, water accumulated in Model Town, Kot Lakhpat, Peco Road, Township, Green Town, Factory Area, Muslim Town, Garden Town and adjacent localities. Water also accumulated in Nishtar Park Sports Complex, causing the cancellation of the 'Independence Family Fun Race' which was planned for the evening, Dawn added.

The rain also caused electricity problems, as more than 120 feeders tripped in different areas of the city, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a warning about low-level flooding in rivers across the province. According to the latest update, "Tarbela Dam is currently 96 per cent full with its water level standing at 1546.00 feet, while Mangla Dam is 63 per cent full at 1205.25 feet," Dawn stated.

On the Indus River, low-level flooding has been reported at Chashma Barrage, while flows at other key barrages, including Tarbela, Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri, remain normal, according to Dawn. Similarly, the Jhelum, Sutlej, and Kabul Rivers are flowing at expected levels without any immediate threat.

The Chenab River and its adjoining streams are also stable, with no unusual rise in water levels. However, the Ravi River is experiencing low-level flooding in the Basantar Nullah, though the main river's flow remains normal, Dawn added.

Hill torrents in Koh-i-Suleman and Dera Ghazi Khan Division are currently dry, posing no flood risk, Dawn reported.

With the monsoon season in full swing, the director general of the Punjab PDMA advised citizens to exercise extreme caution, especially near water bodies. Section 144 has been imposed along rivers, canals, and streams to prevent accidents, and people have been strictly warned against swimming or bathing in these areas, Dawn said.

Authorities have assured the public that all necessary measures are in place to handle any emergency, but residents in low-lying areas should stay alert for further updates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor