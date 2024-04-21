Pakistan: No Evidence of Bushra Bibi Being Poisoned, Say Doctors

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 21 : Following Pakistan PM Imran Khan allegations that his wife, Bushra Bibi who is serving time in jail was given food mixed with "toilet cleaner," the Islamabad accountability court ordered a medical examination, in which doctors have given Bushra Bibi a clean chit of health, Geo News reported. The medical examination was done in the presence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder's trusted family physician. During her examination, the former first lady stayed at a private hospital in Islamabad for six hours for diagnostic tests, including endoscopy.

Further, the hospital sources stated that Bushra Bibi underwent, ultrasound, ECHO, and ECG tests, while during the check-up, Imran Khan's physician, Dr Asim Yousuf, was also present, as per Geo News .As per the sources, the doctors cleared all the medical reports of the former first lady. The hospital sources said that Bushra Bibi only had a minor gastric issue. "The former first lady refused to undergo a blood test and did not provide a blood sample," the sources said, adding her denial to provide a blood sample would be mentioned in the final report, and the reports provided to Dr Asim, the jail superintendent, and the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Geo News reported

On April 15, Bushra Bibi moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC), urging the court to arrange for her medical examination and tests at Shaukat Khanum Hospital or another private hospital of her preference to investigate whether she was served poisoned/tainted food. Following this, the Islamabad accountability court accepted her requests for a medical examination on Saturday and directed Bushra Bibi's endoscopy in a private hospital within two days. Bushra Bibi claimed in her petition that she was suffering from heartburn, that her throat and mouth hurt and that she believed it was caused by the poisonous meals served to her.

She claimed that she was subjected to psychological torture at the Banigala sub-jail. While speaking to Judge Nasir Javed Rana during the April 20 hearing of the £190 million corruption case at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted that extra walls had been installed in the courtroom, creating an atmosphere resembling a closed court, where he previously raised the issue that his wife Bushra Bibi is given poisonous food. Responding to this, the judge instructed the jail administration to promptly remove the additional barriers. Following the directive, the jail administration swiftly complied, removing the barriers without delay. As a result, the hearing was adjourned for an hour to ensure an appropriate courtroom setting.

