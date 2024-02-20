Pakistan People's Party warns of stalemate in govt formation talks with PML-N, Bilawal demands position change

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 20 : The protracted negotiations between the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have raised concerns, with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari issuing a stark warning about a potential 'dangerous stalemate' unless there is a shift in someone's position regarding government formation, Geo News reported.

"Progress [in talks] can only be made if 'someone' is willing to change their position [...] We stand by our position and will not change it," Bilawal emphasised, refraining from explicitly naming the PML-N. These comments were delivered during a media interaction outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan, following his attendance at the hearing of a presidential reference related to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's death sentence.

As the coordination committees of both the PML-N and PPP prepare for their sixth meeting, the ongoing dialogue seeks an agreement over the formation of the future government. Both parties fell short of securing sufficient National Assembly seats to independently establish a government at the Centre, as reported by Geo News.

The deadlock in bilateral talks is attributed to the PPP's reluctance to join the PML-N's cabinet, despite expressing support for its prime ministerial candidate. In exchange for its backing, the Bilawal-led party is reportedly seeking key constitutional positions, including the office of the president for Asif Ali Zardari.

As major political stakeholders strive to secure alliances and independent candidates to reach the required 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates emerged as the largest group, securing over 90 National Assembly seats. The PML-N and PPP obtained 79 and 54 seats, respectively.

Bilawal underscored that the deadlock in talks would be detrimental to both democracy and the economy. Responding to inquiries about alleged contact with the establishment, Bilawal challenged accusers to provide evidence, vehemently denying any involvement.

He highlighted that the people's mandate did not favor a single party, urging all stakeholders to reach a consensus based on the decision made by the electorate. "Political stakeholders have to sit together and decide. If I have to vote for PML-N, I will do so on my terms," added Bilawal.

Speaking to Geo News, PPP's Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi reiterated the party's central executive committee's decision against participating in the federal cabinet of the future government. Kundi emphasized the unpleasant experience during the 16-month alliance with the PML-N, stressing the absence of a formula for the prime ministerial office duration.

However, Kundi expressed optimism about a consensus emerging between the two parties during the ongoing meeting, Geo News reported.

