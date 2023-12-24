Pakistan: Poliovirus reported in two more environmental samples

Karachi [Pakistan], December 24 : Poliovirus has been reported in more environmental samples collected in Karachi and Chaman, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Pakistan's Ministry of Health confirmed the presence of poliovirus in more samples of sewage water from Karachi's South District and Balochistan's Chaman.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed poliovirus in environmental samples of Quetta district.

According to the Ministry of Health spokesperson, the poliovirus was found in two samples of sewage water from Quetta.

He said that the surveillance system of the polio program is very strong, as per ARY News.

The spokesperson said that the government is ensuring effective measures to eradicate polio. He said an integrated strategy has been formulated in high-risk areas of polio.

He said that parents must give their children a polio vaccine during every polio immunization campaign.

