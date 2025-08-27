Pakistan: Protest by Baloch families enters sixth week against detention of leaders

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 27 : Families of forcibly disappeared Baloch leaders continue with their protests for over 40 days now demanding justice and release of their loved ones, leading the Baloch human rights group, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), shared on Tuesday.

BYC said that families of the forcibly disappeared leaders have been enduring harsh weather conditions like scorching heat and heavy rains, and are being harassed and restricted by authorities.

It also noted how mothers, sisters, children, and the elderly - all have been steadfast in their demands for justice.

In a post on X, BYC said, "Day 42- Islamabad Sit-In- Today marks 42 days of the Islamabad sit-in by families of the forcibly disappeared and the detained BYC leaders. For six weeks, these families including mothers, sisters, children, and the elderly have endured scorching heat, heavy rains, harassment, and restrictions by authorities. Yet, they remain steadfast in their demand for justice, the release of their loved ones, and an end to the cycle of enforced disappearances in Balochistan."

Previously, the BYC, in its statement, said five months had passed since the "illegal" detention of its leader, Dr Mahrang Baloch, along with other senior figures. The group accused the state of using abductions, arrests, and violence to stifle dissenting voices in Balochistan, further alleging that the judiciary had shown "open bias" by neither releasing the leaders nor proving charges against them.

According to the statement, even while imprisoned, Dr. Baloch and her colleagues remained "symbols of defiance and resilience."The organisation also urged international actors and human rights groups to intervene, warning that global silence would only perpetuate abuses.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a grave human rights issue for decades, rooted in the region's long-standing political and ethnic tensions. For the last several decades, Baloch nationalists, students, activists, and intellectuals have been targeted, allegedly by state security agencies, for demanding greater autonomy or rights.

