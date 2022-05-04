Pakistan: Protests held against forced disappearances in Balochistan on Eid

On the occasion of Eid on Tuesday, families of Baloch missing persons held a protest against the Pakistan government and security agencies at Karachi Press Club, demanding the safe release of their loved ones.

The protesters led by activist Sammi Baloch said that their near and dear ones had been picked up by Pakistani security agencies but their whereabouts had not been declared.

Sammi Baloch criticized the role of the Human Rights Organisation and the media that didn't participate in the protest, nor did cover it.

She said, "The media shows you how people are celebrating the Eid, but the same media won't be able to cover our Baloch protest".

She criticized Maryam Nawaz Sharif who once tweeted about her father Nawaz Sharif who was in Jail and thus would not celebrate the Eid, but Maryam is now blinded to the cause of Baloch people who don't even know the whereabouts of their family members who have been abducted by Pak security agencies.

Sammi Deen Baloch is the daughter of Dr Deen Muhammad Baloch who was abducted by Pak security forces 11 years ago and remains missing to date.

Dr Deen Mohammad was affiliated with Baloch National Movement (BNM), a political party. He was a Central Committee member of the party when he went missing.

According to his family and BNM, the Pakistani forces and intelligence agencies abducted him while he was on duty. Sammi also represents the Voice of Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) organisation.

Another protest was held in Turbat city of Balochistan where students from various educational institutions marched on highways through the press club carrying placards, pictures of the missing persons and banners in their hands.

After the march, the protestors staged a sit-in at the Shaheed Fida Chowk.

The protestors brought Eid clothes and shoes of their loved ones who are now disappeared or missing. They said that Muslims are celebrating Eid but Baloch mothers are crying hoping to have their children back.

The enforced disappearances of students from educational institutions across the country have made it increasingly clear that the ruling elites and Pakistani agencies want to push the Baloch further backwards.

Force is being used by Pakistani agencies to intimidate the youth in Balochistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor