Pakistan reports 1360 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan recorded 1,360 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.With the new infections, the overall number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 1,501,680 in the country, reported The Dawn.A total of 1,315 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic during the period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,403,968, showed data from the NCOC. A total of 1302 patients are under critical care.

A total of 41,597 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 1360 turned out to be positive, leading to a case positivity rate of 3.26 per cent.

Sindh continues to be the worst affected province, with a reported 555 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours while Punjab province recorded 339 cases and 13 deaths. The capital Islamabad reported 75 cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor