Pakistan rights commission condemns suicide blast at Peshawar mosque

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly condemned the suicide blast in the city of Peshawar that killed over 50 people.

"The assault was clearly intended to target Shia worshippers and bears the hallmarks of sectarian outfits that have been allowed to run amok in recent years," the HRCP said in a statement.

An explosion occurred at a Shia mosque on Friday in which 56 people were killed and 194 others were injured. Local hospital officials confirmed the casualties, adding that some of the injured were in critical condition.

Officials, who termed the incident a suicide attack, initially said that two attackers were involved. However, CCTV footage released later in the day showed a lone attacker clad in a black shalwar kameez reaching the mosque in the city's Qissa Khwani Bazaar on foot and brandishing a pistol, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"Every concession--political or otherwise--made to religious or sectarian extremism emboldens perpetrators for whom the right to life (much less the right to freedom of religion or belief) holds no meaning," the statement added.

The rights commission also expressed condolences to all those who have lost family and friends in this attack.

( With inputs from ANI )

