Pakistan Security Forces Raid Turbat University amid allegations of Student harassment

Quetta (Pakistan) August 28 : In Balochistan's Kech district, Pakistani security forces surrounded Turbat University and conducted a search operation at the women's hostel, as reported by the Balochistan Post. The operation was reportedly aimed at gathering information about Mahal Baloch, also known as Zilan Kurd, who is reportedly linked to a recent suicide attack by the BLA Majeed Brigade on a Pakistani forces camp in Bela.

Students reported that Pakistan security forces interrogated them about Baloch's role in the attack and searched the women's hostel rooms for evidence of her presence and details about her life. Several items were reportedly confiscated from Baloch's room during the operation.

According to the Balochistan Post Mahal Baloch, a law student from Turbat University and a resident of Gwadar, was involved in the suicide attack on a central Pakistani forces camp in Bela as part of the Baloch Liberation Army's "Operation Herof." The administration at Turbat University refrained from commenting on the raid and the allegations of student harassment. This incident is part of a troubling pattern of reported harassment by Pakistani armed forces in Balochistan, which has previously led to student protests.

In March, Pakistani intelligence agencies were accused of the enforced disappearance of Sargodha Medical College student Khudadad Siraj. The protesters held a peaceful protest inside the university premises However, security force personnel forcibly confiscated their banners and posters. Allegations of abuses by Pakistani armed forces in Balochistan include harassment, forced interrogations, and searches, often linked to suspicions of involvement with separatist groups or insurgent activities. These actions are part of broader operations targeting suspected insurgents, raising serious concerns about human rights violations and their impact on educational institutions and student safety.

Earlier this month, reports indicated that 18 people were missing and five dead bodies were found, according to The Balochistan Post's bi-weekly report. Despite substantial evidence and reports from various organizations, Pakistani security forces continue to deny any involvement. Regions such as Quetta, Kech, Maskay, and Awara remain hotspots for enforced disappearances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor