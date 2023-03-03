Pakistan sees rise in terrorist attacks in February: Report

Pakistan witnessed a rise in terrorist attacks in February this year, Dawn reported. However, the number of deaths was less compared to January.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP)'s attack on the Karachi police headquarters was the most high-profile attack in February, as per the news report. According to the statistics released by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), 58 terrorist attacks were reported in February, which claimed the lives of 62 people, including 27 civilians, 18 security personnel and 17 terrorists while 134 people were injured, including 54 civilians and 80 security personnel.

The database revealed that Pakistan faced 58 attacks in a single month for the first time after June 2015. The upward trajectory of anti-state violence continued in February as 32 per cent more insurgent attacks were recorded compared to January 2023, as per the news report. However, the number of deaths witnessed a drop of 56 per cent in comparison to January.

Most deaths occurred due to the Peshawar Police Lines suicide attack in January. The number of terrorist attacks witnessed a significant decline in February in mainland Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while attacks rose in erstwhile FATA (tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Balochistan.

The number of terrorist attacks has also witnessed a rise in Punjab and Sindh. The outlawed TTP's attack at Karachi Police Headquarters was the most high-profile attack in February, according to the Dawn report. "The number of suicide attacks also increased but their impact was not as devastating as it was in January. In February 2023, three suicide attacks were reported in which nine people were killed and 37 were injured. In January, 106 people were killed and 216 injured in two suicide attacks," Dawn quoted the statement.

The statistics revealed that the highest number of terrorist attacks were reported in Balochistan where PICSS recorded at least 22 attacks, which claimed the lives of 25 people while 61 others were injured.

FATA faced 16 attacks which claimed the lives of 16 people while 39 others were injured. Mainland Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed 13 attacks in which six people were killed and eight others were wounded. Three terrorist attacks were reported in Sindh in which 10 people were killed and 18 others were injured.

Pakistani security personnel killed at least 55 suspected militants and arrested 75 suspected terrorists across the country, as per the Dawn report.

Earlier on February 26, five people were killed and 13 others were injured in a blast in Balochistan's Barkhan, Dawn reported citing police officials. Barkhan District Health Officer Dr Abdul Hameed confirmed the death toll and added that the injured people had been taken to the Rakhni Hospital for treatment, as per the news report.

Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso said that the blast took place when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted on a motorcycle exploded. The TTP has intensified its attacks since its ceasefire with the Pakistan government ended in November last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

