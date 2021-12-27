Pakistan: Sindh CM requests election commission to hold local body's polls next year

Chief Minister of Pakistan's Sindh province Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the provincial government had requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold local government polls in Sindh in February or March 2022, local media reported.

Talking to the media here in Larkana, the chief minister said that the Sindh government was ready to hold LG polls in Sindh and had urged the election commission to local bodies elections next year in March, ARY News reported.

"PPP will win LG polls and will also form next government in Centre," the chief minister claimed.

He also slammed Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over rising inflation in the country.

"If the present government stayed in power, the country would go bankrupt," the chief minister said.

The Pakistani rupee has recently depreciated 30.5 per cent against the US dollar in the last three years and four months under the current government of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The first year of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in power saw an increase in unemployment in the case of both males and females, with the male unemployment rate rising from 5.1 per cent to 5.9 per cent and female unemployment rate jumping from 8.3 per cent to 10 per cent, reported Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor