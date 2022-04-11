Pakistan: Sindh Taraqi-Pasand Party protests against arrest of its workers

Several workers of Sindh Taraqi-Pasand Party (STP) on Sunday staged a demonstration in Sukkur district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province against the arrest of its workers by police a couple of days ago.

STP protested along with a large number of members of the Khoso community.

The protesters' leaders Abdul Waheed and Wahid Khoso said that the SITE police arrested four men and took them to an unknown place on Thursday when they were going to attend a hearing in sessions court, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to the leader's information, two of the arrested men later made an underhand deal with police officials and were freed while police registered a fabricated case of drug peddling against the remaining two who belonged to Khoso community and were workers of STP settled in SITE area, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

