Pakistan steps up crackdown on undocumented Afghan migrants

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 15 : Pakistani police have intensified operations in Peshawar, detaining numerous undocumented Afghan migrants as part of a wider crackdown on those without valid legal documentation, Khaama Press reported.

Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said they had detained a significant number of undocumented Afghan migrants and suspected armed individuals during coordinated security operations in the city. Authorities claimed weapons and narcotics were seized from those arrested and vowed to continue the campaign, according to Khaama Press.

The operations were conducted in the Kacha Garhi, Nasir Bagh, and Regi areas. While the exact number of detainees was not disclosed, officials said the drive was part of broader action against undocumented Afghan nationals.

Khaama Press reported that in recent months, Pakistan has intensified arrests and deportations of Afghan migrants lacking legal documentation, often carrying out house-to-house searches. The campaign has accelerated as visa renewals for Afghan nationals have been suspended for over a month, leaving many who previously held legal status undocumented and vulnerable to expulsion.

On August 13, the Pakistani government announced the formation of a special committee comprising police and intelligence officials to identify and repatriate Afghans holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards. The committee will collect and share data from various agencies to locate Afghan migrants and coordinate enforcement actions, Khaama Press reported.

The UNHCR has expressed concern that Pakistan's recent measures have left thousands of Afghans homeless, with many reporting threats, coercion, and mistreatment by police. Rights advocates warn that the continuation of such policies risks worsening an already severe humanitarian crisis, pushing vulnerable Afghan families into deeper insecurity, displacement, and loss of livelihood.

This comes amid reports that over 30,000 Afghan nationals illegally residing in Quetta division have been repatriated to Afghanistan in less than a month, official sources told Dawn.

The Pakistani government had set a July 31 deadline for all illegal Afghans to return to their home country. While many complied, a significant number remained, prompting authorities to launch legal action. Joint teams comprising police, Frontier Corps, FIA, and district administration were formed to carry out the crackdown.

According to Dawn, the operation has been intensified with daily raids targeting undocumented Afghans, along with instructions to collect records of their bank accounts and mobile SIMs. Officials have been directed to take special care regarding women and children during the process.

