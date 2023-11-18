Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf core committee condemns "denial of justice" to Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 18 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee strongly condemned the "denial of justice" to PTI chairman Imran Khan, according to The News International.

The core committee of PTI, in a declaration, also condemned the extraordinary slowing down of trials or closing the doors of justice through reserved verdicts to speed up the exhibition trials of false cases and deprive Imran Khan of his fundamental right to justice.

"The false and hateful propaganda campaign against Imran Khan's wife and the condemnable harassment of the family is a desperate attempt to force the chairman to compromise on principles and withdraw from his exemplary principled political struggle," it said.

The extra-legal restrictions on peaceful political activities in Pakistan and the increase in retaliation against PTI officials and workers are a plan to "kill" democracy, The News International reported.

The committee further stated that the Central Additional Secretary General Ali Nawaz Awan, Akbar Khan Tanoli, Malik Amir and all the workers 'kidnapped for (extracting) statements' should be immediately recovered and released.

The forum paid tribute to the courage and perseverance of the senior leaders who are currently in prison and male and female workers. Moreover, it also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to formally release the order for the allotment of 'bat' as a symbol to PTI, reported The News International.

"Attempts to deprive the basic legal and democratic right to provide the 'bat' symbol are a serious conspiracy against the transparency of elections," it added.

During the meeting, the strategy for participation and the determination of candidates were also discussed.

They further restated their commitment to counter the state's attempts to oust the PTI from the elections in every possible political, legal and democratic way.

Moreover, it also decided to strongly resist the state's efforts to reduce turnout, disappointing the people with fear and excessive use of force and preventing them from participating in the election process, reported The News International.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor