Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zain Qureshi barred from flying to Dubai 

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 31 : Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) barred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zain Qureshi from flying to Dubai as his name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), reported ARY News on Thursday.

Zain Qureshi, son of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached Lahore International Airport to fly to Dubai via a flight from an international airline but was not allowed to board the flight by the FIA Immigration officials.

Zain Qureshi is the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is currently facing a case of cipher leak under the Official Secrets Act, reported ARY News.

Earlier, the FIA stopped over 200 suspected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers from leaving the country.

Moreover, the Federal Investigation Agency made it even more difficult for the PTI leaders and its workers who were allegedly involved in the May 9 riots, reported ARY News.

On May 9, this year, former PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from inside the High Court in Islamabad by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the charges of corruption in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust, which he owns alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Following Khan's arrest, his party called for demonstrations, which turned violent in many places. The administration resorted to a crackdown and many arrests were made across the country. The people accused in the May 9 violence are being tried at military courts.

According to the sources, FIA gave a list of over 200 PTI leaders and workers to the exit points of Pakistan including airports to stop them from leaving the country.

Moreover, a special court on Wednesday sent Shah Mahmood Qureshi to a 14-day judicial remand in a cipher case, according to Geo News.

The FIA produced Pakistan's former foreign minister before the special court after the completion of his two-day physical remand. Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain conducted the hearing on the case.

Earlier this month, Qureshi was arrested by the FIA's Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) after a case was registered against him as Interior Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar complained about him under Sections 5 and 9 of Official Secrets Act 1923 r/w 34 PP, Geo News reported.

