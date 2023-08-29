Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf moves Supreme Court against delay in general elections

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 29 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has petitioned the Supreme Court (SC) to stop the delay of the general election, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI argued against an election delay before the Supreme Court. The president should announce the election date within 90 days, according to the argument made before the Supreme Court.

The argument was made that the Supreme Court needed to order the ECP to publish the general election schedule as well.

The CCI judgment regarding the delimitation and the census 2023 was recommended to be declared invalid by the Supreme Court.

The forthcoming general elections must be held within 90 days, according to a previous order from the Lahore High Court (LHC), according to ARY News.

Regarding the announcement of the election date, LHC sent notices to the Pakistani Election Commission and the President's Principal Secretary.

All political parties, however, agreed to hold general elections based on the results of the most recent census, according to a statement from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The 2023 census numbers had received universal approval from the Council of Common Interests (CCI), and it was announced that all political parties had decided to run general elections using the updated census data, as reported by ARY News.

It is important to note that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stated that there will not be any general elections during the next 90 days. The Pakistani Election Commission chose the census of 2023 as the date for the upcoming general election.

According to the ECP, the commission is required to complete the delimitation procedure. The first publishing will take place on October 9 and the last one on December 14, ARY News reported.

