Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to support GDA protest against 'election rigging'

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 15 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced support for the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) protest against alleged rigging in general elections held on February 8, ARY News reported.

According to the report, several political and nationalist parties united at the GDA platform will stage a sit-in protest at the Hyderabad-Jamshoro Interchange on Friday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh spokesperson announced that party workers will attend GDA's sit-in.

ARY News reported that the party in its statement alleged that the results of PTI and GDA winning candidates were changed on Form 47.

The preparations to stage a sit-in protest by the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) at the Hyderabad-Jamshoro Interchange against alleged rigging in the general election have been finalised.

Demonstrators from Sanghar, Thar, Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Sukkur Shahdadpur, Matiari, Umerkot and other areas, carrying flags, banners of Functional League and GDA, and images of Pir Pagara have started the march towards the Hyderabad-Jamshoro Interchange.

Amid allegations of rigging and electoral malfeasance in Pakistan's general elections, re-polling was held at 53 polling stations in Khushab, Kohat, and Ghotki following the shredding of ballot papers by a mob on February 8, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stated that the final results for these constituencies will be declared once all the votes are counted.

Last week, the ECP directed re-polling at certain polling stations in one National Assembly (NA) and two provincial assembly constituencies amid allegations of rigging, majorly by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The ECP decided to withhold the results for NA-88 in Khushab, PK-90 in Kohat, and PS-18 in Ghotki after reports of polling material being destroyed or seized from polling officials at multiple polling stations, according to ARY News.

