Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Raoof Hasan gets post-arrest bail in PECA act case

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Raoof Hasan's post-arrest bail was approved by a district and session court in Islamabad in a case registered under the PECA act, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The bail plea was heard by the duty magistrate Abbas Shah, who grannted Hasan the bail. He also granted the bail to other PTI activists against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000 each.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad had earlier handed over Raoof Hasan to CTD on a two-day physical remand in the anti-state propaganda case, according to ARY News.

The investigative agency presented Hasan before the ATC judge upon completion of his physical remand.

After hearing arguments, the ATC approved a 2-day remand of Hasan and had sent him to CTD for further investigation.

Hasan was shifted to Adiala Jail on Tuesday late at night. The Adiala Jail administration has also confirmed the development, according to ARY News.

According to Islamabad Police, law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat based on concrete evidence.

The police stated that the PTI Secretariat had been operating as the hub of an international disinformation network through its digital media center.

On July 22, Islamabad Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in the federal capital. The arrest was made at the party secretariat in sector G-8.

During the raid, the Islamabad police seized computers and records from the PTI central office, which are now part of the ongoing investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor